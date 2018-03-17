THEY'LL NONE OF THEM BE MISSED:

The president is also considering removing a number of his Cabinet officials, several of whom he's grown concerned about over news reports that they have misused taxpayer dollars for travel or personal luxuries. Trump's list of most imminent departures includes Ryan Zinke at Interior, Ben Carson at Housing and Urban Development, and David Shulkin at Veterans Affairs. All three have faced scrutiny in recent weeks for outlandish spending, including Carson's purchase of a $31,000 dining room set at the HUD building, Zinke's $139,000 in door repairs, and Shulkin's misleading ethics investigators over expensed travel for he and his wife. The coverage has apparently embarrassed Trump for undercutting his campaign pledge to "drain the swamp."





Also earning the president's ire is EPA director Scott Pruitt for the former Oklahoma attorney general's apparent preference for first-class airline travel, though it's not evident Pruitt is in the same precarious positions as the others. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, too, is always potentially on the chopping block.