THERE'S NO SWEETER RIDE THAN THE BULLPEN CART:

Vega, 43, is the owner of The Auto Firm, an extremely popular customization shop located a relatively short drive away from South Beach in Miami. It's a location that's well known to prominent athletes ranging from Alex Ovechkin to Greg Norman, but is especially popular with pro baseball players and Vega's custom creations are annual attendees at spring training.





Starting in 2004 when he customized a Hummer for Alfonso Soriano after the ballplayer saw a model he had modified for Rick Ross and wanted a similar job, Vega has had a steady stream of work coming his way in advance of spring training each year.





Players want to show up with a ride that will impress their teammates and get people talking - look no further than the flame-throwing Lamborghini Yoenis Cespedes once brought to spring training - and those who don't have a car that's been given the Vega touch, want one.