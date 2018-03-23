THERE IS NO LEFTWING PARTY:

While Trump is an irritant to Warren, she has bigger problems. The most serious is what appears to be an openness by her party to lean a bit toward the center. This is not unusual before a midterm election. But Warren is bound to view it as a weakening of both her influence on Capitol Hill and her prospects of winning the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.





That Democrats have the upper hand in 2018 is undisputed (except by Trump), and they want to maximize their gains. They've held on tightly to liberal positions on immigration and social issues, but other policies adopted in the Obama years are no longer sacrosanct.





Politico headlined a recent story "Warren at war with fellow Dems." Indeed she is, and what's noteworthy is she's losing the most serious of the battles.





It involves a bipartisan measure to ease the sweeping banking regulations--the Dodd-Frank Act--passed after the 2008 financial crisis. Sixteen Democrats joined Republicans to push the new bill ahead. Warren, along with her left-wing allies, was furious.