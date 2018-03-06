THEIR rEPUBLICAN GOVERNOR:





Buoyed by tax increases passed under his administration and a strong economy, Mr. Brown said Wednesday that the state is projecting a $6.1 billion surplus for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.





The governor proposed socking most of the money away in a rainy-day fund whose creation he pushed for in 2014. Nearly 70% of the state's projected revenue of about $135 billion next fiscal year is derived from personal income taxes, according to the governor's office. [...]





As is his custom, the governor warned of an inevitable economic slowdown.





"California has faced 10 recessions since World War II, and we must prepare for the 11th," he said. "Let's not blow it now."





Mr. Brown has been preaching frugality for years--he kicked off one past budget talk with Aesop's fable about the thrifty ant and the lazy grasshopper.





Mr. Brown took office in 2011 with a $27 billion deficit and drastically slashed spending. In 2012, he staked his governorship on a tax increase that voters approved that year and reauthorized in 2016.