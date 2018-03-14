March 14, 2018
THE TRUMPBOTS HAVE THE FOOTBALL SNATCHED AWAY AGAIN:
Gowdy breaks from GOP committee, says Russia worked to undermine Clinton (KYLE CHENEY, 03/13/2018, Politico)
Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said that the evidence gathered by the committee clearly showed Russia's disdain for Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton, and was "motivated in whole or in part by a desire to harm her candidacy or undermine her Presidency had she prevailed."A source familiar with Gowdy's thinking said the congressman believes there's no difference between opposing Clinton and backing Trump in what had become, effectively, a two-person race. The source added that Gowdy "disagrees with the conclusion" that the intelligence agencies got it wrong.
Don't you hate when the partisans who are retiring are liberated from their lies.
