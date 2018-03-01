THE TRUMPBOTS HAVE SEEN THE ENEMY...:

A Virginia immigration court on Monday could decide to deport the wife of an Army 7th Special Forces Group veteran, despite provisions in the law that allow her to remain in the United States.





Retired Sgt. 1st Class Bob Crawford, 52, and Elia, 44, married in 2001 when he was still on active duty and deploying regularly with 7th Group to conduct counter-narcotics operations and training missions in Latin America.





Elia illegally crossed into the U.S. in 1999, after she fled the devastation of Hurricane Mitch, which killed 7,000 people in her native Honduras.





After they married, the Crawfords filled out paperwork to seek legal residency for Elia and learned she was under deportation orders.





"We've been fighting this for years," Bob Crawford said, listing the filings and attorneys the family has pursued to get Elia legal status.





The pair has two sons, ages 12 and 9, and Elia has been the foundation that has allowed Bob to keep deploying -- as many as two or three times a year -- first as an active duty soldier and now as a Defense Department contractor.