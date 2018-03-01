THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Prior to the memo, we knew that a Russian agent told Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos of "Moscow possessing 'dirt'" on Hillary Clinton "in the form of 'thousands of emails,'" according to Papadopoulos's plea statement. The memo went a legally significant step further. As Rep. Adam Schiff recently told Chris Hayes, "our memo discloses for the first time that the Russians previewed to Papadopoulos that they could help with disseminating these stolen emails." Rep. Schiff added, "When Donald Trump openly called on the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton's emails, they'd be richly rewarded if they released these to the press, his campaign had already been put on notice that the Russians were prepared to do just that and disseminate these stolen emails."