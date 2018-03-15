THE TELL? HIS LIPS WERE MOVING:





"Trudeau came to see me. He's a good guy, Justin. He said, 'No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,'" Trump said, mimicking Trudeau. ... "So he's proud. I said, 'Wrong Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said 'You're wrong.' You know why? Because we're so stupid. ... And I thought they were smart. I said, 'You're wrong Justin.' He said, 'Nope we have no trade deficit.' I said, 'Well in that case I feel differently,' I said 'but I don't believe it.' I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said 'check because I can't believe it.' 'Well, sir, you're actually right. We have no deficit but that doesn't include energy and timber ... And when you do, we lose $17 billion a year.' It's incredible." [The Washington Post]





"The United States trade representative office says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada," the Post notes.