THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

[T]he notion of the primacy of one's own group over others is the backbone of contemporary right-wing groups. Adherents of Pegida, Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) and Front National generate popular support by summoning images of heroic white Europeans ready to save their cultural heritage from the imminent destruction caused by immigrants. Extreme political groups on both sites evidently deploy the same methodology--and once again, the mere fact that some of those on the left side harbor good intentions does not turn the methodology itself into something admirable.





We should ask ourselves if we want to create a balkanized environment that defines itself not by a feeling of mutual cohesiveness and a common bond, but rather through exclusive racial and social identities--a method used by both white supremacists/far-right wingers and leftist activists calling for segregated safe spaces.