March 2, 2018
THE rIGHT IS DEPENDENT ON IGNORING FACTS:
Arming Teachers Is Not a Good Option: The president's suggestion is not being informed by the existing data on both mass shootings and what terminates them (John J. Donohue III, February 28, 2018, Scientific American)
The FBI analyzed 160 cases of active shooters over the period from 2000-2013, and not one was stopped by a concealed carry permit holder who was not active duty military, a security guard, or a police officer. 21 were stopped by unarmed civilians.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2018 5:33 PM