March 14, 2018
THE RIGHT DOESN'T TRUST TEACHERS TO HANDLE TEXTBOOKS NEAR CHILDREN...:
California teacher accidentally fires gun in class, students injured (Amy Larson , 3/14/18, KSBW.com)
A teacher who also serves as a reserve police officer accidentally fired a gun inside a Seaside High School classroom Tuesday, police said, and three students were injured.Dennis Alexander was teaching a course about gun safety for his administration of justice class when his gun went off at 1:20 p.m.
...but thinks they should handle guns/
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 14, 2018 6:10 AM
