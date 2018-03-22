March 22, 2018
THE POINT BEING HE WANTED TO HIDE IT:
Trump Fumes Over Leak About Putin Call (Noah Bierman And Tracy Wilkinson, 3/21/18, Tribune)
President Donald Trump and some aides were furious on Wednesday after the leak of sensitive notes for briefing the president before a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to aides and a close associate.The leak appeared designed to embarrass Trump for congratulating rather than confronting Putin -- contrary to the notes' recommendation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2018 3:33 AM