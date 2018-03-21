THE OPPOSITE OF THE rIGHT:





Really, the highest compliment I can pay to the Greeks is that they could understand and admire the Stoics and admit their own inferiority. Were the Stoics to ask the moderns the rhetorical questions they asked the Greeks, the moderns also would accept the questions as rhetorical--but would answer them in exactly the opposite manner.





In imitation of Aurelius, his own war diaries attempted to describe the world around him through the lens of the Greek and Roman-adopted Logos, the eternal order of the universe. "'Nothing is good but virtue'--Zeno" Kirk scrawled across the cover of his first diary.