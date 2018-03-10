THE NOBLE DON WAS THE ONLY SANE ONE IN THE STORY:

"Two types of humanity were the wonder of medieval Europe: the great saint and the great knight." So declared Russell Kirk in his magnificent The Roots of American Order. In an illuminating chapter appropriately called "The Light of the Middle Ages," Kirk argued that the saint and the knight gave rise to the scholar and the gentleman in later generations. This "neglected inheritance"--true in a broader sense--was not lost on the American Founders. They drew on its riches to give our constitutional order its distinctiveness.





The great saint and the great knight come together most prominently in the founding of an earlier order. Christopher Dawson, in his brilliant Medieval Essays, observed that medieval chivalry was "a sacred institution consecrated by religious rites and dedicated to the service of God and the defence of Holy Church. This religious conception of chivalry is already implicit in the crusading movement; it finds explicit expression in the new military orders, whose ideals were set forth by St. Bernard himself in his work In Praise of the New Knighthood." The most perfect expression of this, as Dan Jones demonstrates, was the Knights Templar.