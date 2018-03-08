March 8, 2018
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Senate Dem denounces Farrakhan's remarks (JULIA MANCHESTER, 03/08/18, The Hill)
Schatz was responding to a tweet from Farrakhan posted on Wednesday."The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement," it said. "The Jews have control over those agencies of government."
Did Seb Gorka hack his Twitter feed?
MORE:
Trump: Gary Cohn 'may be a globalist, but I still like him' (The Week, 3/08/18))
President Trump used a well-known anti-Semitic dog whistle on Thursday while wishing his best to outgoing National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn. "This is Gary Cohn's last Cabinet meeting," Trump said. "He may be a globalist, but I still like him. He is seriously a globalist, no question." [...]Trump added that "in his own way, [Cohn is] also a nationalist because he loves our country."
