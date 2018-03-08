THE LAST NICKEL DROPS (salacity alert):

A group of about 20, including Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, dined in a private room, and Trump flattered his new friends and boasted that "nobody in the world" was better at self-promotion than he was, and referred to himself in third person.





Also at the dinner was Ike Kaveladze, the vice president of Agalarov's Crocus International, who had been identified in 2000 by U.S. authorities as a conduit for money laundering $.14 billion out of Russia and Eastern Europe.





Part of the group -- including Trump, Emin, Goldstone, reigning Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and outgoing Miss USA Nana Meriwether -- went after dinner to an after-party at a raunchy nightclub called the Act, where they arrived shortly after midnight.





The Act was later ordered a few months to stop its "lewd" and "offensive" performances -- which involved activity that resembles salacious details of the Trump-Russia dossier compiled by a former British spy.





"Among the club's regular acts cited by the judge was one called 'Hot for Teacher,' in which naked college girls simulate urinating on a professor," Isikoff and Corn reported. "In another act, two women disrobe and then 'one female stands over the other female and simulates urinating while the other female catches the urine in two wine glasses.'"





The club had been under undercover surveillance since March 2013 by the Nevada Gaming Con­trol Board and private investigators hired by its landlord, the Palazzo -- which was owned by Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson.





The Act shut down after the judge's ruling, which also cited simulated bestiality and sadomasochist acts...