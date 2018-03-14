THE IRRESPONSIBILITY SOCIETY:

Robert Wuthnow, a sociologist at Princeton University, spent eight years interviewing Americans in small towns across the country. He had one goal: to understand why rural America is so angry with Washington.





Wuthnow's work resulted in a new book, The Left Behind: Decline and Rage in Rural America. [...]





Sean Illing





In the book, you argue that the anger we're seeing in rural America is less about economic concerns and more about the perception that Washington is threatening the way of life in small towns. How, specifically, is Washington doing this?





Robert Wuthnow





I'm not sure that Washington is doing anything to harm these communities. To be honest, a lot of it is just scapegoating. And that's why you see more xenophobia and racism in these communities. There's a sense that things are going badly, and the impulse is to blame "others."





They believe that Washington really does have power over their lives. They recognize that the federal government controls vast resources, and they feel threatened if they perceive Washington's interest being directed more toward urban areas than rural areas, or toward immigrants more than non-immigrants, or toward minority populations instead of the traditional white Anglo population.