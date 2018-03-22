March 22, 2018
THE HIGH COST OF RACISM:
The Stock Market Tanked Because Donald Trump Is Risking a Trade War With China (JORDAN WEISSMANN, MARCH 22, 2018, Slate)
Donald Trump tanked the stock market Thursday. Our president announced he would slam down about $60 billion worth of tariffs on China in retaliation for trade practices the White House says amount to stealing U.S. intellectual property. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 700 points. The S&P 500 was down about 2.5 percent, the most since its last freakout in February.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2018 6:27 PM