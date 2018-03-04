THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Two effigies of Israeli soldiers with a rope around their necks were hung in predominantly Haredi areas of Jerusalem, in what Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said was a "shocking" criminal act.





Police officers on Friday removed the effigies, one of which was soaked in flammable fluid, from a rooftop in Jerusalem's Me'a She'arim neighborhood and from a rope dangling from a column on Chaim Ozer Street, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation reported.





The effigies had black kippahs on their heads, leading to speculations in the Israeli media that it was meant to intimidate Haredi soldiers who serve in the Israel Defense Forces.