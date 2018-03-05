THE ENRICHMENT WAS THE POINT OF THE CAMPAIGN:

There has been disarray in the White House before but this time, observers said, the checks and balances that have provided a modicum of restraint appear to be crumbling, leaving Trump isolated, angry and ready to lash out. It is, they fear, not inconceivable that the world's most powerful country is now being guided by instinct, by impulse, by whim and by mood swing.





"This feels like it's turned a corner and not for the better for the White House," said Rich Galen, a Republican strategist, once press secretary to Vice-President Dan Quayle.





"As layers of this onion - the people who have seniority, who he listens to and who hopefully can talk him down - unpeel, there are fewer and fewer people to do that, which means he can operate on his gut, and he doesn't have the experience to do that."





Since Trump's inauguration in January last year, there has been an ever-decreasing inner circle of trusted advisers. Back then, it seemed that three competing centres of power in the West Wing might provide a balance of sorts. [...]





In addition, it was reported by the Washington Post that officials from four foreign countries discussed ways to manipulate Kushner via his business arrangements. The New York Times said two companies made loans worth more than half a billion dollars to Kushner's family property company after executives met him at the White House. The disclosures could leave him exposed in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion with Russia.



