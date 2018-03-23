THE ACCUSATION THEY'D WORK FOR HIM IS A SMEAR:

The race to become the next White House Communications Director has degenerated into a round of backstabbing and factionalism that has taken aback even the most jaded of White House aides and allies.





One White House official described the contest to replace departing Trump adviser Hope Hicks as being well into its "smear campaign stage." Another senior administration official dubbed it as a "battle royale." And a Republican official close to the White House bemoaned yet another heavy shot of "palace intrigue and backstabbing" in an administration uniquely notorious for both.