March 2, 2018
THAT AGREEMENT DOES NOT APPLY TO ROBERT MUELLER:
Publishers already contacting Hicks about book deal: report (JOHN BOWDEN, 03/01/18, The Hill)
One White House insider also told the website that Hicks reportedly kept a "detailed diary" of her interactions and time in the White House, a resource that could be a major asset if she plans to write a memoir."[But] she is certainly under some sort of nondisclosure agreement," that source told the Mail.
The subpoena was delivered before we finished reading this.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2018 5:51 PM
