THANKS, W/UR!:





A trade pact originally conceived by the United States to counter China's growing economic might in Asia now has a new target: President Trump's embrace of protectionism.





A group of 11 nations -- including major United States allies like Japan, Canada and Australia -- is set to sign a broad trade deal on Thursday that challenges Mr. Trump's view of trade as a zero-sum game filled with winners and losers. Covering 500 million people on either side of the Pacific Ocean, the pact will represent a new vision for global trade as the United States threatens to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on even its closest friends and neighbors. [...]





[T]he resuscitated deal could serve as a powerful sign of how countries that have previously counted on American leadership are now forging ahead without it.





"Only free trade will contribute to inclusive growth of the world economy," Taro Kono, Japan's foreign minister, told a group of ministers from Southeast Asian countries in Tokyo on Thursday. "Protectionism isn't a solution."