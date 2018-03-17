THANKS, W:

Last year, Finland was the only EU country not currently in the middle of a massive homelessness crisis.





In fact, the EU homelessness organisation FEANTSA, which published the report, found Finland's number of homeless has been decreasing year-on-year.





Finland employed a bold initiative to get people off the streets: it's called Housing First.





These radicals from Finland had the crazy idea that giving people a permanent home gives them... well, gives them a place to live and get off the streets.





It's a far-cry away from some of the tactics that have been deployed in the UK, which has included disturbing anti-homeless architecture like metal spikes.





Finland even goes as far as assigning individual support to sort out the issues that have led to the person becoming homeless.





This is a complete reversal of what other countries do and although it might sound simple, it's also incredibly effective. When someone has a literal place to call home, it makes it a whole lot easier to solve any potential problems which lead to an individual becoming homeless in the first place.