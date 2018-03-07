March 7, 2018
THANKS, UR!:
Vladimir Putin's candidate ratings have started to slip in Russia's biggest cities (home to a quarter of all voters) (Meduza, 7 march 2018)
The newspaper Vedomosti has noticed a curious trend in voter polling released by the state-run sociological institute VTsIOM: Vladimir Putin's presidential candidate ratings slipped 12 percentage points in Moscow and St. Petersburg between mid-January and mid-February, falling from almost 70 percent to just above 57 percent.
