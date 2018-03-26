THANKS, JIMMY:

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, appears to have stopped Guinea worm disease within its borders, the country's health minister announced Wednesday.





"Having known the suffering it inflicted, one is very happy today," the minister, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, said. "Future generations will just read of Guinea worm in the books as history."





Dr. Kok made the announcement in Atlanta at the Carter Center, a philanthropy founded by former President Jimmy Carter that leads the effort to eliminate the parasitic worm.





Only 30 worm infestations were detected last year, 15 in Chad and 15 in Ethiopia. When Mr. Carter began the eradication drive in 1986, there were an estimated 3.5 million cases in 21 Asian and African countries.