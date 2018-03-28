THANKS, DONALD:

It only took a week for Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Costello, a moderate Republican representing suburban Philadelphia, to recognize the headwinds that Donald Trump's presidency would create for him and members in similar districts.





"After the travel ban," Costello said in an interview Tuesday. It wasn't just the overwhelming protests at airports but all the protesters who gathered at his office, too. They were linking him, their Republican member of Congress, with the decisions of the new Republican president. He remembered "the expectation that, somehow, I needed to issue a statement within X number of minutes or somehow I was complicit, or whatever they were trying to accuse me of."





"And what that told me," he continued, "is that they were very engaged, and there was a lot of anger, and they were just waiting for Trump to do something so that they could express their outrage."