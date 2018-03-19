March 19, 2018
THANKS, DONALD!:
Poll Shows Democrats Enjoy 10-Point Lead Over Republicans Ahead of 2018 Midterms (DANIEL POLITI, MARCH 18, 2018, Slate)
Democrats appear well positioned ahead of the midterm elections, both in terms of voter preference and enthusiasm. A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows 50 percent of registered voters prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats while 40 percent say they would rather have one controlled by Republicans. That marks a widening of the Democratic lead from the January poll that showed Democrats with a six-point edge. Significantly, Independent voters also seem to be leaning toward the Democrats by a 12-point margin.Democrats are also much more excited about the prospect of heading to the polls with 60 percent saying they have a high degree of interest in the upcoming elections while 54 percent of Republicans feel the same way.
It's a Puritan Nation and Donald Trump has corrupted the GOP.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 19, 2018 3:51 AM