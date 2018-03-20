TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

Could Paris take the revolutionary step of making public transport completely free for all residents of the capital? The mayor is looking into the idea. [...]





In the meantime Hidalgo is looking to at least make public transport free in Paris for certain sections of the population. The Paris city council will decide whether the monthly Navigo transport pass will be free for over 65s who earn less than €2,200 per month or €3,400 if they are in a couple.





Paris would not be the first place in France to make public transport free for residents.



