TAX COLLECTOR FOR THE ETHNOSTATE:

It would seem that for the Republican Party, an incompetent, erratic kleptocracy might just be the best form of government.





Or at least it was until March 1, 2018, the day Trump signaled his intention to impose across-the-board import tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. That decision, notes Pat Roberts, a Republican senator from Kansas, "is not going to go down well in farm country."





As Roberts points out, Trump's move toward protectionism this year is at odds with his earlier policy achievements. "We have a tax reform package that's bringing a lot of benefits to the business community," Roberts told the Kansas City Star, "and this is a policy move that is contrary to that." His worry now is that Trump will pursue "a trade policy that will basically result in all the benefits of the tax reform being taken away by higher manufacturing costs being passed on to consumers."





He's right. In the end, American consumers will pay for Trump's tariffs. Such broad protectionist measures will affect every sector of US manufacturing in one way or another, and manufacturers certainly will not eat the full costs of higher-priced steel and aluminum inputs. At the same time, other countries will introduce tariffs of their own against US exports. The European Union, for example, is now planning to slap tariffs on such American staples as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon whiskey, and Levi's jeans.





So, Trump has essentially proposed a new tax on US consumers and export industries, the costs of which will be borne largely by his own supporters in the American heartland and Rust Belt. Moreover, Trump seems to have arrived at his decision almost out of the blue. Stock markets were caught off guard, and immediately fell by around 1.5%. And according to the Kansas City Star report, "[Roberts] and other Republican senators received no formal heads-up from the White House."