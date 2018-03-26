March 26, 2018

TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM, KIDS!:

A former US Senator thinks protesting kids should stop trying to get 'someone else to solve their problems' (Independent, 3/26/18)

In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, he criticised the marching children.

How about, kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about [sic] maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that.

