March 26, 2018
TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM, KIDS!:
A former US Senator thinks protesting kids should stop trying to get 'someone else to solve their problems' (Independent, 3/26/18)
In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, he criticised the marching children.How about, kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about [sic] maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2018 4:45 AM