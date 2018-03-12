March 12, 2018
SWEET CLARITY:
Bannon encouraging populists to embrace 'racist' label confirms belief about the worldview he brought to the White House (Eugene Scott March 12, 2018, Washington Post)
After many voters were drawn to Trump's calling Mexican immigrants rapists and murderers, their critics claimed that the populism eventually articulated by former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon was grounded in ethnocentrism.This past weekend, Bannon, who has increasingly been connecting with nationalist leaders around the world who share his politics, encouraged those who share his worldview to embrace accusations of racism.While speaking Saturday at a gathering of the far-right French National Front party, Bannon told the gathering they should be proud of being accused of racism."Let them call you racists," Bannon said. "Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor."
Not that there's ever been any doubt about hat the Trumpbots are. It's why they're willing to excuse all the corruption.
