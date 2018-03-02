SURE, HE DIDN'T RUN AS A UNIFIER...:





What does American business really think of President Donald Trump?





One candid glimpse emerges in a pair of PowerPoint presentations delivered last year by top executives of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), one of the construction industry's national trade groups.





Trump, the presentations state, is an "autocratic leader" who regularly "humiliates [his] senior team" and is running the administration "like a bad family owned small business." One presentation quotes the president's statement that infrastructure should be "easy" and follows it with a rhetorical eye-roll: "Really?????" [...]





AGC spokesman Brian Turmail told ProPublica that saying the administration is "run like a bad family owned business" wasn't intended to be pejorative.