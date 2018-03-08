SUPPOSE FOR A MOMENT THAT YOU ARE THE MOST SUBMISSIVE OF TRUMPBOTS...:





Blackwater founder Erik Prince will host a fundraiser this month for Russia-friendly Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, as Prince faces new questions over a 2017 meeting currently being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller. [...]

Rohrabacher, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has been the target of attacks by Democrats and some Republicans for his unusually robust support for Russia. In the past, he has dismissed claims of Russia's human right violations as "baloney," publicly defended WikiLeaks and argued that the DNC was not hacked by Russia.









...and you swallow everything Donald tells you to, and newly believe that the FBI and NSA are anti-American. Still, still, even after all that credulousness, wouldn't the breadth and depth of Donald and company's ties to Russia eventually tickle your conscience just a little bit?





Realistically, there are only a limited number of choices here: (1) they are deeply committed to Vlad Putin and his regime; (2) they are the take from Vlad; or (3) both.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2018 4:29 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd