March 17, 2018
SUBLIME:
Source: McCabe gave interview, memos to Mueller (Mike Allen, Jonathan Swan, 3/17/18, Axios)
McCabe's interview with Mueller's prosecutors apparently included what he knows about former FBI director James Comey's firing.The bottom line: The memos include corroboration by McCabe of Comey's account of his own firing by Trump, according to the source.McCabe alluded to that in a 10-paragraph statement right after his firing, in which he said: "[M]y testimony to the House Intelligence Committee revealed that I would corroborate former Director Comey's accounts of his discussions with the President."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 17, 2018 7:55 PM