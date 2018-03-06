March 6, 2018
SUBLIME:
White House: Trump did not have call with N. Koreans (Yonhap, 3/06/18)
U.S. President Donald Trump has not had a phone call with the North Korean regime, a White House official said Monday, commenting on his remarks that suggested such a possibility.Trump said Saturday while talking about North Korea that "they, by the way, called up a couple of days ago." [...]The official on the National Security Council told Yonhap Trump was referring to his March 1 phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 6, 2018 6:36 PM