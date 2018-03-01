March 1, 2018
STILL GOT THAT BITTER-CLINGING 24%!:
Americans Trust Mueller More Than Trump Denials: Poll (Graham Lanktree, 2/28/18, Newsweek)
Of the 1,000 registered voters surveyed for a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday, 58 percent said they have a lot or some trust in Mueller's investigation being fair and accurate.Meanwhile, 57 percent said they have little to no trust in Trump's denials his campaign colluded with Moscow's election meddling, while 24% said they had "a lot" of trust in Trump's claims.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 1, 2018 3:54 AM