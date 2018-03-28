March 28, 2018
SHOPPING IN THE DISCOUNT BIN:
Exclusive: Spurned by top lawyers, Trump's defense elevates Washington outsider (Karen Freifeld, 3/28/18, Reuters)
Sekulow said Ekonomou, who works under contract as an assistant district attorney in Brunswick, Georgia, was a "brilliant strategist" who has handled complex investigations for decades. Ekonomou assisted Sekulow in a famous case involving the religious group Jews for Jesus before the Supreme Court in the 1980s.While Ekonomou has also worked on criminal matters, he has not handled cases as high-profile and complex as the Mueller probe.In an interview, Ekonomou told Reuters that he "prosecutes a lot of murders for the D.A."When asked about his biggest cases of late, Ekonomou said, "That's basically it. Nothing earthshaking." [...]Trump has tried to tap top-tier lawyers to represent him but been repeatedly rebuffed, according to people familiar with the matter. For example, on Monday, Dan Webb, a former U.S. attorney in Illinois, said Trump had reached out to him and a Washington colleague, but business conflicts prevented them from representing the president.Savannah Law School professor Andrew Wright, former associate counsel in the Obama White House, said it is unusual for a president to turn to lawyers like Ekonomou who are untested on the national scene and not part of the elite white-collar bar."He's well past the A-team grab space," Wright said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2018 4:34 AM