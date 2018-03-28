SHOPPING IN THE DISCOUNT BIN:

Sekulow said Ekonomou, who works under contract as an assistant district attorney in Brunswick, Georgia, was a "brilliant strategist" who has handled complex investigations for decades. Ekonomou assisted Sekulow in a famous case involving the religious group Jews for Jesus before the Supreme Court in the 1980s.





While Ekonomou has also worked on criminal matters, he has not handled cases as high-profile and complex as the Mueller probe.





In an interview, Ekonomou told Reuters that he "prosecutes a lot of murders for the D.A."





When asked about his biggest cases of late, Ekonomou said, "That's basically it. Nothing earthshaking." [...]





Trump has tried to tap top-tier lawyers to represent him but been repeatedly rebuffed, according to people familiar with the matter. For example, on Monday, Dan Webb, a former U.S. attorney in Illinois, said Trump had reached out to him and a Washington colleague, but business conflicts prevented them from representing the president.





Savannah Law School professor Andrew Wright, former associate counsel in the Obama White House, said it is unusual for a president to turn to lawyers like Ekonomou who are untested on the national scene and not part of the elite white-collar bar.





"He's well past the A-team grab space," Wright said.