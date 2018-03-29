Armed with that knowledge, and one lyrical line poached from the box score, [New York Daily Mail columnist Franklin Pierce] Adams sat down and typed:





These are the saddest of possible words:

"Tinker to Evers to Chance."

Trio of bear cubs and fleeter than birds,

Tinker and Evers and Chance.

Ruthlessly pricking our gonfalon bubble,

Making a Giant hit into a double -

Words that are heavy with nothing but trouble:

"Tinker to Evers to Chance."





And that was it. Eight lines of throwaway verse, reprinted in newspapers from coast to coast and eventually re-titled "Baseball's Sad Lexicon," that would leave generations of readers scratching their heads -- "gonfalon bubble?" -- or arguing that Adams had unwittingly elevated his subjects -- the Cubs' double-play combination of shortstop Joe Tinker , second baseman Johnny Evers , and first baseman Frank Chance -- to an iconic status unmerited by their play.





Or not.





A quick trip to the dictionary solves the first mystery. A gonfalon, Webster informs us, is a banner or flag hung from a crosspiece instead of an upright staff, usually ending in pointed streamers, and common to the medieval republics of Italy. Hence, a literate jab at New York baseball fans afflicted with mid-summer "pennant fever." David Rapp unfurls the rest in Tinker to Evers to Chance.