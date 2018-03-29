March 29, 2018
RUTHLESS:
Tinker to Evers to Chance: The Chicago Cubs and the Dawn of Modern America By David Rapp (Jay Price, March 29, 2018, Washington Independent Review of Books)
Armed with that knowledge, and one lyrical line poached from the box score, [New York Daily Mail columnist Franklin Pierce] Adams sat down and typed:These are the saddest of possible words:"Tinker to Evers to Chance."Trio of bear cubs and fleeter than birds,Tinker and Evers and Chance.Ruthlessly pricking our gonfalon bubble,Making a Giant hit into a double -Words that are heavy with nothing but trouble:"Tinker to Evers to Chance."And that was it. Eight lines of throwaway verse, reprinted in newspapers from coast to coast and eventually re-titled "Baseball's Sad Lexicon," that would leave generations of readers scratching their heads -- "gonfalon bubble?" -- or arguing that Adams had unwittingly elevated his subjects -- the Cubs' double-play combination of shortstop Joe Tinker, second baseman Johnny Evers, and first baseman Frank Chance -- to an iconic status unmerited by their play.Or not.A quick trip to the dictionary solves the first mystery. A gonfalon, Webster informs us, is a banner or flag hung from a crosspiece instead of an upright staff, usually ending in pointed streamers, and common to the medieval republics of Italy. Hence, a literate jab at New York baseball fans afflicted with mid-summer "pennant fever." David Rapp unfurls the rest in Tinker to Evers to Chance.
