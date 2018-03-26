RICO ACTS:

As Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, recount, Cohen was the point of contact in Trump's negotiations to keep Daniels quiet about their affair. Cohen paid her $130,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement. This could well be an illegal campaign expenditure on Trump's behalf - Cohen was paying Daniels for the purpose of aiding Trump's campaign. Cohen claims he paid the money out of his own pocket, which would make Cohen the perpetrator of the campaign finance violation. But Avenatti has documents showing that the payment was sent to Cohen at his Trump Tower location, and communicated through his official Trump organization email. That strongly indicates, and perhaps even proves, Cohen was making the payment on Trump's behalf.





A second aspect of the story contains even more danger for Trump. Daniels describes being approached by a man in a parking lot who threatened her:





I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. T- taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story." And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom." And then he was gone.