REGIME CHANGE IS WHO WE ARE:

In a Senate floor speech Wednesday, Sasse said Sanders was wrong to sidestep a question about the integrity of Russia's elections, a question to which he said the world already knows the answer.





"Yesterday, when the White House refused to speak directly and clearly about this matter, we were weakened as a nation and a tyrant was strengthened," he said. "The dodge on Putin broke with the basic American moral tradition. It broke faith with our core values. It broke trust with freedom seekers across the globe."





He continued: "To those who struggle, we have always said, 'we see you, and we stand with you.' These simple truths matter. The moral responsibilities of the office of the presidency matter, and when we don't affirm these basic truths, it is a failure to who we are. It is a failure to do what we do, and it is a betrayal, not just to the millions of people who are denied free and fair elections in Russia this week, but it is a failure to people all across the globe who are struggling in darkness against tyrants."