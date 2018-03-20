March 20, 2018
RALPH AGAINST THE MACHINE:
An "Ashamed" Fox News Commentator Just Quit The "Propaganda Machine" (Tom Namako, 3/20/18, BuzzFeed News)
A retired United States Army lieutenant colonel and Fox News contributor quit Tuesday and denounced the network and President Donald Trump in an email to colleagues."Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration," wrote Ralph Peters, a Fox News "strategic analyst.""Over my decade with Fox, I long was proud of the association. Now I am ashamed," he wrote.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 20, 2018 9:05 PM