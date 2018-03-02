PRESIDENT PUNCHLINE:





Three-quarters of people polled said gun laws should be stricter than they are today. That's an increase -- in a short period of time -- from October 2017, when NPR conducted a similar survey in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. Then, 68 percent said gun laws should be stricter than they were.





The poll also found widespread bipartisan support for a range of gun-control policies, including:





*requiring background checks for all gun buyers (94 percent),





*adding people with mental illnesses to the federal gun background check system (92 percent),





*raising the legal age to purchase guns from 18 to 21 (82 percent),





*banning bump stocks (81 percent),





*banning high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (73 percent) and





*banning assault-style weapons (72 percent).





The only policy intended to curb gun violence that is opposed by a majority of Americans (59 percent) is the one most frequently touted by President Trump -- the idea of training teachers to carry guns in schools.