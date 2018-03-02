March 2, 2018
PRESIDENT PUNCHLINE:
NPR Poll: After Parkland, Number of Americans Who Want Gun Restrictions Grows (Asma Khalid, 3/02/18, NPR)
Three-quarters of people polled said gun laws should be stricter than they are today. That's an increase -- in a short period of time -- from October 2017, when NPR conducted a similar survey in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. Then, 68 percent said gun laws should be stricter than they were.The poll also found widespread bipartisan support for a range of gun-control policies, including:*requiring background checks for all gun buyers (94 percent),*adding people with mental illnesses to the federal gun background check system (92 percent),*raising the legal age to purchase guns from 18 to 21 (82 percent),*banning bump stocks (81 percent),*banning high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (73 percent) and*banning assault-style weapons (72 percent).The only policy intended to curb gun violence that is opposed by a majority of Americans (59 percent) is the one most frequently touted by President Trump -- the idea of training teachers to carry guns in schools.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2018 5:38 PM
