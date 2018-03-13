POLL DANCE:

Now, in a bold move that places more pressure on the White House, Daniels is offering to give back the $130,000.





The New York Times reports that Daniels' lawyer sent a letter to Trump's personal attorney early Monday indicating that Daniels would "wire the money into an account of Mr. Trump's choosing by Friday." According to the report, Trump's lawyer has until noon tomorrow to respond.





Daniels and her attorney want to return the hush money to make the agreement to stay quiet null and void. They argue that Daniels would then be free to speak openly about her relationship with Trump and well as to share any text messages, phone and/or videos relating to Trump.





For the White House, the story continues to descend into chaos.