Frost 👏 was 👏 saying 👏 the 👏 notion 👏 of 👏 the 👏 road 👏 not 👏 taken 👏 was 👏 fanciful 👏 revisionist 👏 nostalgia 👏 and 👏 not 👏 based 👏 in 👏 reality 👏