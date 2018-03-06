OUR dEMOCRAT PRESIDENT:





DeLauro and other progressives want to see Mexican labor standards written into NAFTA. And just as importantly, enforced. When DeLauro and others first brought up these issues more than two decades ago, she said then-President Bill Clinton dismissed their concerns.





"We were very concerned about real loss of jobs, and now we have evidence of that loss of jobs," DeLauro said.





DeLauro also clashed with President Barack Obama over the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, a proposed trade agreement to cover 12 Pacific Rim nations. (President Donald Trump pulled the plug on the TPP as one of his first acts in the White House.)





Today, DeLauro is putting her faith in an unlikely ally to renegotiate NAFTA: President Trump.