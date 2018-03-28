ONLY BASEBALL:

Guerrero walked off for Toronto at Montreal's Olympic Stadium in the Blue Jays' final exhibition game before the start of the regular season. The 19-year-old son of Vladimir Guerrero hammered Jack Flaherty's pitch over the wall in left-center to a huge roar from the 25,816 spectators on hand.





Fans wearing Montreal Expos paraphernalia jumped and yelled from the stands. Guerrero -- wearing his dad's No. 27 -- threw his helmet before leaping into a frenzied circle of teammates at home plate. One fan waved a Guerrero Expos jersey as he celebrated.





Using the hashtag "priceless," the elder Guerrero tweeted out a clip of his son's Tuesday evening heroics.