ONE WOULD NOT EXPECT DONALD TO COMPREHEND INTEGRITY:

Mr. Trump, who refuses to be held to account for anything he has ever said or done, was irked that a federal judge would dare to entertain litigation against him. At a rally in San Diego, Mr. Trump called Judge Curiel "very hostile," "a very bad judge" and a "hater of Donald Trump," and said he "should be ashamed of himself. I think it's a disgrace that he's doing this."





He added that Judge Curiel "happens to be, we believe, Mexican." Not true: Judge Curiel was born and raised in Indiana. But the implication, of course, was that Mr. Trump, who had begun his own candidacy with derogatory comments about Mexicans and had been pushing a border wall with Mexico throughout the campaign, could not get a fair trial from a "Mexican" judge.





Less than two years later, in a case involving the border wall itself, that same judge ruled in Mr. Trump's favor. He is no longer a "very bad judge," apparently.