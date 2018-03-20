ONE STEP CLOSER TO UNDERSTANDING:





"When you are innocent ... act like it," Gowdy said on Fox News Sunday after he was asked about Trump's repeated attacks on Mueller on Twitter. "If you've done nothing wrong, you should want the investigation to be as fulsome and thorough as possible."





Gowdy also advised Trump's attorney, John Dowd: "If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it." Dowd called over the weekend for Mueller's investigation to come to a close.