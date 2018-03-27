OH, HAPPY DAY!:

Reports of the death of the print book have been greatly exaggerated, at least judging by the perennial popularity of the annual Five Colleges Book Sale. This year, donations to the sale, to be held on April 21 and 22 at the Lebanon High School gym, number approximately 50,000, according to organizers Cindy Heath, of Plainfield, and Sarah Biggs of Norwich. One of New England's largest used book events, the Five Colleges Book Sale also includes CDs, DVDs, audio books, maps, memorabilia, computer materials and more.